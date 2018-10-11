Majority of Filipinos think fake news is widespread on social media, according to PulseAsia's '2018 Survey on Social Media Use'

MANILA, Philippines – More Filipinos are aware of the presence of fake news on social media, according to PulseAsia's "September 2018 Nationwide Survey on Social Media Use," released on Wednesday, October 10.

The survey was conducted from September 1 to 7 through face-to-face interviews with 1,800 representatives who are adults 18 years old and above. It covered the geographic areas of Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the survey, 47% of Filipinos use the internet, majority of whom access it through their mobile phones, and majority of whom use it to check their social media accounts.

Of the total number of respondents, 46% use the internet for social media. Eighty-eight percent of them are aware of fake news on social media, with 79% saying they think it's widespread on those platforms.

By contrast, in June 2017, out of the 37% of total respondents who use the internet for social media, 74% said they read, heard, or watched at least one piece of fake news on the platforms they used. Fifty-nine percent thought fake news was widespread on these platforms.

The level of awareness in 2018 increased not only on the national level, but also across geographic areas and socio-economic groupings.

Aside from awareness of fake news, more Filipinos also said that their political views have been swayed because of something they saw, read, and/or listened to on the internet in 2018.

In 2017, 39% of the respondents who used social media said they changed their views on politics and government because of it.

In 2018, 51% of the respondents who used social media said their political opinions have been swayed by it.

The Pinoy internet user

According to PulseAsia, their survey respondents in Metro Manila (65%) and in the economic classes ABC (66%) were the majority of those who accessed the internet. By contrast, only a third of those in Visayas (35%) and economic class E (32%) used the internet.

Aside from mobile phones, Filipinos also access the internet through computers and internet cafes (13%), home computers or laptops (11%), tablets (8%), and their office computers or laptops (2%).

They use these devices to check social media, to read, watch, and/or listen to other things of interest to them (39%), to read, watch and/or listen to the news (29%), and to send, receive, and/or read emails (20%).

To do all these, they access the internet more than once a day (44%) or two to 6 times per week (20%).

Which social media accounts do Filipinos frequent the most? All of them have a Facebook account (100%), while 17% use Instagram, 11% use Twitter, 3% use LinkedIn, and 2% use Pinterest. – Rappler.com