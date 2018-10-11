The cops allegedly learned drug recycling from recently sacked PDEA deputy chief Ismael Fajardo

Published 12:50 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police has sacked cops named in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called drug matrix, PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana announced on Thursday, October 11.

According to the assignment orders that Durana shared to reporters, the following have been placed in the Camp Crame police holding unit:

Senior Superintendent Leonardo Ramos Suan

Superintendent Lorenzo Cusay Bacia

Senior Inspector Lito Torres Pirote

Inspector Conrado Hernandez Caragdag

Senior Police Officer IV Alejandro Gerardo Liwanag

What holding unit? The police holding unit is the PNP subdivision where sacked cops are placed for monitoring. They are required to report to office without any particular task expected of them.

If they fail to report, they would be considered AWOL which could be grounds for their dismissal.

Why are they named? According to the matrix of Duterte, the cops were allegedly engaged in recycling illegal drugs. They supposedly learned drug recycling from former police colonel and recently sacked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency deputy chief Ismael Fajardo.

They are expected to be placed in restrictive custody, which means that they would be detained inside the police camp. – Rappler.com