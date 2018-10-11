Deputy Speaker Baby Arenas is replacing Quezon City 4th District Representative Feliciano Belmonte Jr as caretaker of the lone district of Batanes

Published 1:55 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Deputy Speaker Rose Marie "Baby" Arenas is the new caretaker of Batanes at the House of Representatives after the death of Henedina Abad.

Arenas, Pangasinan 3rd District representative, is replacing Quezon City 4th District Representative Feliciano Belmonte Jr as caretaker. Her designation was formalized during the session on Wednesday night, October 10.

House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya made the motion to designate Arenas as caretaker.

"Madame Speaker, in the interest of the people of the lone district of Batanes, I move that we designate Representative Rose Marie 'Baby' Arenas of the 3rd district of Pangasinan as the legislative caretaker of the lone district of Batanes, vice Representative Feliciano Belmonte Jr," Andaya said.

The plenary accepted the motion without any objections.

Arenas is known to have had a past relationship with former president Fidel Ramos and wielded influence during his presidency.

In the book Endless Journey: A Memoir by Rappler editor-at-large Marites Dañguilan Vitug, former national security adviser Jose Almonte said Arenas had wanted to become president after Ramos. But her daughter Rachel disputed this.

Arenas will now become caretaker of Batanes, which was once represented at the House by Abad. Abad, a Liberal Party member, died on October 9, 2017.

She was a longtime professor at the Ateneo de Manila University, and was founding dean of the Ateneo School of Government.

She was initially appointed chairman of the House committee on government reorganization, but was stripped of this role after she voted against the reimposition of the death penalty.

Abad was also the wife of Florencio Abad, who served as budget secretary under the Aquino administration.

Ousted speaker Pantaleon Alvarez eariler told reporters that while it's the House leadership that ultimately decides on who becomes designated caretaker of a legislative district, the deceased lawmaker's family can also give recommendations. – Rappler.com