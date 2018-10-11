Salvador Panelo will serve both as presidential spokesman and chief presidential legal counsel until President Rodrigo Duterte finds a replacement for the latter position

Published 3:43 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo will formally speak for President Rodrigo Duterte, replacing Harry Roque who is mulling running in 2019.

Presidential aide Bong Go confirmed this two days after Duterte had announced he wanted Panelo to take over Roque's functions as as his presidential spokesman "in a temporary or in added function."

"Tutal tiga-announce man lang 'yan si Sal Panelo. With all sartorial elegance, medyo maganda siguro tingnan," Duterte had said, referring to Panelo's flamboyant sense of style. (Anyway, he will just make announcements, Sal Panelo. With all the sartorial elegance, it will look good.)

Thus, Panelo will be both spokesman and chief presidential legal counsel while Duterte looks for another appointee for the post that Panelo will vacate.

On Tuesday, October 9, Duterte had also said Panelo would become Press Secretary, a post the President had originally intended for Roque.

But Roque has been unclear about his 2019 plans. He has not yet resigned from his post as presidential spokesman as of writing. Currently in China for a conference, he has told reporters he would still send official statements while he is on leave.

He is set to return on Monday, October 15. – Rappler.com