CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Police officers responding to a call about an alleged crime were ambushed in Barangay Tikalaan, Talakag, Bukidnon, Wednesday, October 10.

Talakag town police chief said a police team was dispatched after a call for assistance for a possible murder. "Joint elements from Talakag police station and 1004th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 10 based at Tikalaan, Talakag, Bukidnon responded to the scene,” Lasdose said.

Police Regional Office 10 spokesperson Senior Superintendent Surki Sereñas said the responding team was met with gunfire upon reaching Kilometer 23. The police returned fire "to engage the group in a sporadic firefight. Fortunately, no one was hurt," Sereñas said.

The police team said they suspect the ambush was instigated by the New People’s Army.

Meanwhile, the police were able to push through investigating the killing of the still unidentified victim in Tikalaan. They said NPA extortion could be the possible motive for the killing.

"Investigation is still ongoing with regard to the slain person," Sereñas said.

"We are looking into two angles which could either be robbery-homicide or extortion gone violent," Sereñas added.

"The ambush of our responding troops led us to think that the NPA could have been involved in the killing," Sereñas said.

The NPA Guerilla Front 68 operates in Talakag area between Mount Kitanglad and Mount Kalatungan.

