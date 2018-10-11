The latest apprehensions at the NAIA raises the Customs haul to a historic 27 drug busts in 6 months

Published 10:08 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs assigned in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport seized recently 3 different parcels containing illegal drugs to ramp up its total haul to an unprecedented 27 drug busts in 6 months.

On top of that, the port of NAIA has been hitting and exceeding its revenue collection target from May to September 2018.

The latest drug busts have a total estimated value of P14.629 million. These were all turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)

The first of the 3 different parcels confiscated by Customs officers contained about 2,329 grams of cocaine wrapped in a supplementary sheet. It was estimated to have a street value of P12.345 million

The Customs report said the parcel was consigned to Johnmel Natividad of Blk 15, Lot 5, Sta. Isabel, Caloocan City and was shipped by a certain Thiago F. Paulo from Sao Paolo, Brazil at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC).

A second parcel seized at the port of NAIA contained an estimated 204.9 grams of shabu. It was concealed inside a parcel declared as baby suits and birthday card. Customs estimated it to have a street value of of P1.43 million.

The package came from United Kingdon and was consigned to Joy Bido Marieo of Blk 81, Lot 13, Zone 9, Bautista, Sampaloc 4, Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The third parcel captured by the NAIA Customs team was a portable heater which was stashed with 500.42 grams of marijuana estimated to be worth P850,000. The package was addressed to Raven Delosa of Quezon City and originated from California, USA.

Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña has ordered all 17 BOC ports nationwide to be stricter in protecting the country’s borders and at the same time improve their revenue collection.

Meanwhile, BOC-NAIA turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assorted clothes, beddings, pillows and blankets to help the victims of typhoon Ompong in the Cordillera Administrative Region. – Rappler.com