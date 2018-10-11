An LRT1 train to Central Station breaks down shortly after leaving the United Nations Station

Published 7:37 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) passengers on Thursday, October 11 walked along the rail tracks to reach United Nations (UN) Station, after the train broke down.

In a text message to Rappler, Rod Bulario, Light Rail Manila Corporation director for operations, said that a defective train had just left the UN Station around 4 pm when it lost traction and stopped.

"The train, after leaving UN Station towards Central Station suddenly, lost its traction and stopped. The technician started intervention but the passengers can't wait for the repair and activated doors and went down the tracks," Bulario explained.

He said that the LRT1 staff could not control the passengers from leaving the train, therefore causing delay in operations. (READ: Engineers racing to fix LRT1)

According to the official Twitter page of LRT1, operations were temporarily stopped from Baclaran to Roosevelt stations because of the incident. Operations returned to normal at 5:14 pm. – Rappler.com