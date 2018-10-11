Cops suspect that Judge Edmundo Pintac's rejection of their plea to attend the wake and burial of their parents did not sit well with the Parojinog siblings

MANILA, Philippines – The Parojinog siblings, Nova Princess and Reynaldo Jr, are now persons of interest in the killing of Ozamiz City judge Edmundo Pintac, local police confirmed to Rappler on Thursday, October 11.

"Persons of interest [sila] (Parojinog siblings) as the ones who ordered the (killing)," case investigator Chief Inspector Marlo Mesias told Rappler in a phone interview.

A member of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) probing the judge's killing, Mesias said they were ordered by Northern Mindanao Regional Director Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb to "profile" all the accused of his "sensitive" cases.

"Isa doon 'yung kasi ni Nova, ng magkapatid na Parojinog, kasi nabalita din [yung denial sa motion]. Baka dinibdib nila kasi magulang nila 'yun (They are one of those, Nova and her brother, because of the denial of their petition as shown in the news. They might have held a grudge from it)," Mesias added.

Pintac is known to have rejected the plea of the Parojinog siblings for a 2-day furlough to attend the wake and burial of their parents and relatives, killed in the bloody July 2018 police raid of their home.

Mesias added that the Parojinogs could not be classified as suspects yet as they do not have enough evidence to build a case against them. They are having enough trouble, he said, with tracking down the killers of judge Pintac.

Manhunt on

The police are looking for 4 unidentified assailants who completed the kill, Misamis Occidental police chief Senior Superintendent Emmanuel Hebron told Rappler.

"Ayon sa witnesses, dalawa ang motorsiklo, at tigalawa. 'Yung mga backrider ang gunman (According to witnesses, there were two motorcycles with two passengers each. The backriders were the gunmen)," Hebron said on Thursday.

Both gunmen are believed to have pulled the triggers which, "in a matter of seconds," sprayed 10 bullets into the body of Pintac: 6 to his torso and 4 to his head.

The provincial police chief said they were even looking at the possibility that there were more suspects in the crime scene who acted as lookouts. The killing, Hebron said, appeared to have been well-planned.

This preparation, Hebron said, will be matched with thorough investigation starting with the consolidation of CCTV recordings from the immediate crime scene to the Ozamiz City Hall of Justice where Judge Pintac worked.

Investigator Mesias added that their regional director asked that they scan footages as early as a week before the ambush. So far, cops still have no clue where the suspects fled off to after the crime.

Investigators have tried to speak with the family of the judge, Hebron said, but they remained to be in a "state of sorrow" and could not give a testimony.

Pintac's body, cops said, has been flown to Laguna for his wake. – Rappler.com