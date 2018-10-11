Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde orders the return of the two security details assigned to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 7:25 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has returned the two police security details of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Police Security and Protection Group head Chief Superintendent Filmore Escobal confirmed to Rappler on Thursday, October 11.

"Binalik na yung dalawa as ordered by the PNP chief (The two have been returned as ordered by the PNP chief," Escobal told Rappler in a phone interview, referring to top cop Director General Oscar Albayalde.

Escobal said Albayalde gave the order on Saturday, October 6.

The police security group chief said he does not know why Albayalde ordered for their return, but it was Albayalde who also ordered for their recall on September 4, as soon as the presidential proclamation voiding Trillanes' amnesty was publicized.

This is the second time that Trillanes' security details have been taken then returned as they were recalled in July then given back the next month after a supposed inventory of police guards. – Rappler.com