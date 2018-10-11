Francisco Domagoso, more known as Isko Moreno, has handed resignation

Published 8:50 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Franciso "Isko Moreno” Domagoso resigned from his post on Thursday, October 11, to run for mayor of Manila in the 2019 national and local elections.

In a text message to Rappler, Domagoso confirmed he handed in his resignation, saying: "Yes at 4 pm today."

A handwritten letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, Moreno said he wished to leave his post as it was “time that Manila had a young mayor,” he said in Filipino. He said he was concerned over the “abuse” that was taking place in the city.

Domagoso was Manila vice mayor when he deiced to run for senator in the 2016 polls.

“Mahal na pangulo, ipagpaumanhin po ninyo ang aking pagbitiw. Bagama’t nais kong manatili sa kagawaran na inyong itinatalaga sa akin, hindi ko na po matitiis ang mga kasalukuyang nangyayari, sitwasyon at pangaabuso sa mamamayan sa lungsod ng Maynila,” Domagoso said.

(Dear President, please excuse my resigning from my post. Although I wish to stay in the position you appointed me to, I cannot set aside the current situation and abuse happening to citizens in Manila.)

Because of this, Domagoso said he decided to resign to return to Manila, whose citizens “introduced” him to public service.

He then thanked Duterte for having assigned him to the post in the DSWD and asked President to help him, should he become the mayor of Manila.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyo sa pagkakaton na naibigay 'nyo sa akin…. Kung hindi man po kalibasan tulungan 'nyo din po sana ako kapag dumating ang panahon na tayo na po ang namumuno sa Lungsod ng Maynila," Domagoso said.

(Thank you very much for the opportunity you have given me.... If it's not too much, help us if the time comes that we will lead Manila.)

He also wished the president good health and success.

Duterte appointed Domagoso to the DSWD in May 2018. – Rappler.com