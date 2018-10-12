The Department of Foreign Affairs says manning agency EVIC Human Resource Management Inc has booked the tickets of the seafarers who were abandoned by their employers for more than 3 months

Published 9:12 AM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 21 Filipino seafarers stranded in southeastern India will be coming home soon, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday, October 11.

According to the DFA, manning agency EVIC Human Resource Management Inc has booked their tickets to Manila.

EVIC also provided a total of P1 million ($18,491.54)* in cash assistance to the families of the seafarers. They also gave assurances that their salaries will be paid.

The seafarers have been stranded at a port in southeastern India for more than 3 months after their employers abandoned them.

The seafarers are at Kakinada Port, more than 1,800 kilometers from New Delhi. They were onboard MV Evangelia M, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier abandoned by its Greek owners.

In her report to the DFA, Philippine Ambassador to India Ma Teresita Daza said that the embassy has met with the crew members. Vice Consul John Boitte was able to board the ship, led by Captain Alexander Apao.

The Philippine Consulate in Chennai also met with Kanikada Port officials and the local agent of Admiral Shipping Agency to discuss early resolution of the case. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P54.08