The former Bureau of Customs chief may soon be back to heading a government agency

Published 12:58 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte wants his first Bureau of Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon to lead another agency – the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Faeldon is Duterte's choice to succeed former police chief Ronald dela Rosa in that position after the latter filed his candidacy for senator on Friday, October 12.

"He's the choice of Malacañang," Guevarra told Rappler in a message.

Faeldon has no formal appointment papers yet. Guevarra said the Civil Service Commission (CSC) must first endorse Faeldon.

"We need a favorable endorsement from the CSC, in accordance with the BuCor Act of 2013," he said.

According to Section 12 of the law (Republic Act No 10575), the BuCor director is "appointed by the President upon the recommendation of the Secretary of the DOJ, with the proper endorsement by the Chairman of the CSC."

After resigning as customs chief following the congressional hearings on the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of shabu, Faeldon was appointed deputy administrator in the Office of Civil Defense.

It was a sign of trust from the President after Faeldon had been accused of conniving with smugglers to facilitate the entry of the billions' worth of shabu.

Duterte has consistently defended Faeldon, saying it was he who pointed the President to the illegal activities of cigarette company Mighty Corporation.

Faeldon was part of a group of former soldiers who had flown to Davao City to ask then-mayor Duterte to run for president.

He is one of the many former military men appointed to key posts in the Duterte administration.

Duterte had previously said Faeldon has plans to run for Mindoro governor. Faeldon even took his oath as a member of PDP-Laban, Duterte's national political party.

Dela Rosa had recommended his Philippine Military Academy classmate PNP Deputy Director for Operations Melvin Ramon Buenafe to succeed him in BuCor. – Rappler.com