Published 5:55 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The government accredited 68 hotels and resorts on Friday, October 12, days before the famed Boracay Island reopens to the public.

The Department of Tourism released an updated list of accommodation establishments that have already complied with government rules and regulations.

As of Friday, there are a total of 3,519 rooms that will be available to tourists who will visit the island starting October 26.

Before its formal opening, a dry run for local tourists will be held from October 15 to 25. (READ: What to expect when Boracay reopens on October 26)

Of the accredited establishments, Fairways and Bluewater Beach Resort in Barangay Yapak has the most number of rooms at 700. Next to it is Paradise Garden Resort and Convention Center at Station 3 in Barangay Manoc-Manoc with 463 rooms.

The Inter-Agency Task Force is implementing a "no compliance, no opening" policy to ensure that establishments follow rules and regulations.

This comes after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on October 5 lifted the suspension of environmental compliance certificates for all compliant establishments on the island.

Late August, there were only 25 hotels and resorts that were accredited.

President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the 6-month closure of the popular tourist destination, calling it a "cesspool" because of its environmental problems.

Establishments and households not connected to sewerage treatment plants triggered the increase of water pollution to extreme levels, especially during the summer months when a large number of people flock to the world-famous island resort. (WATCH: How green can Boracay get?) – Rappler.com