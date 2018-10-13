Save the Children Philippines calls on candidates in the local elections next year to support the implementation of the Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act of 2016

Published 2:57 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As aspirants began filing their certificates of candidacy for the 2019 elections this week, Save the Children Philippines urged candidates for local office to prioritize protection for children during disasters and emergencies. (LIST: Local bets who filed COCs on Day 1, October 11)

Save the Children Philippines CEO Albert Muyot, gave this message on Friday, October 12, at the first National Conference on Children in Emergencies, held at Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati.

The conference was held together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC).

Muyot asked local government hopefuls to support the implementation of Republic Act 10821 or the Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act of 2016, a law that then president Benigno Aquino III signed in May 2016. (READ: Aquino signs law protecting children affected by disasters)

RA 10821 mandates the creation of a comprehensive emergency program for children, to be implemented by the DSWD.

Local government officials play an important role in the success of the implementation of the law, said Muyot.

“As politicians file today their Certificates of Candidacy for the 2019 national and local elections, it is the hope of organizers here that they bear in mind the vulnerable situation of children in times of natural and man-made disasters,” he added.

In May 2018, the DSWD launched the Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children (CEPC) in accordance with the law.

The conference on Friday highlighted the CEPC implementation in pilot areas: Bulacan, Leyte, and Sarangani. – Rappler.com