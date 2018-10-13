Postmaster General Joel Otarra says the advisory is also for overseas Filipino workers sending mails and parcels to the Philippines

Published 3:09 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To make sure air and surface mail and parcels reach their countries of destination in time for Christmas and the New Year, the Office of the Postmaster General has set deadlines for sending them.

Postmaster General Joel Otarra said on Saturday, October 13, the advisory is also for overseas Filipino workers sending mails and parcels to the Philippines.

Here are the deadlines:

International ordinary surface (sea) parcels - October 15 (Monday)

International surface (sea) mail - October 17 (Wednesday)

International Registered Mails - November 26 (Monday)

International Air Parcels - November 28 (Wednesday)

Domestic Registered Mails - December 3 (Monday)

Domestic Parcels - December 3 (Monday)

International Ordinary (air) - December 3 (Monday)

Domestic Ordinary Mails - December 5 (Wednesday)

International Express Mails (IEMS) - December 10 (Monday)

Domestic Express Mails (DEMS) - December 12 (Wednesday)

Post offices all over the country are open Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, except holidays. – Rappler.com