Published 5:10 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition Senator Leila de Lima on Saturday, October 13, paid tribute to fellow Bicolana Mylene Durante, calling the slain teacher a "hero and idol" whose tragic death should not be in vain.

"If there is anyone who deserves to be called a 'hero' and an 'idol,' it is Teacher Mylene Veras-Durante," De Lima said in a statement sent from her jail cell at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, De Lima.

Durante was stabbed to death at the Oringon Elementary School in Barangay Oringon, Pio Duran, Albay, on October 9. Police said the teacher shielded two students who were with her when a knife-wielding assailant attacked them.

"She’s a hero and someone to look up to, not because of the manner of her death, but because of the choices she made in life. She chose to be a teacher, and a public school teacher at that, educating our Bicolano youth that they may have a chance at a bright future,” De Lima said.

"She chose to continue to serve as a teacher to the students of Oringon Elementary School in Pio Duran in Albay, despite how far it is from her own home, family and own children. And in the moment of the ultimate test of humanity, she chose to protect and shield two of her students from an attacker, than flee and save herself," she added.

De Lima said Durante's death put the spotlight on "the hardships endured by teachers, especially young ones who are the most prone to being sent far away from home."

"She succeeded in drawing attention to what needs to be improved in order to protect and promote the welfare of our educators," the senator said.

De Lima said Durante would always be in her mind. "I myself vow to do my best to make sure that her sacrifice will not be for nothing. Changes need to be made," she said.

Durante used the principal's office in her school as her sleeping quarters since her home was 44 kilometers away. The 23-year-old mother of two reportedly only her family during weekends.

The suspect in the killing of Durante – a 17-year-old grade 12 student from another school – was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The Department of Education-Bicol said that it will conduct its own fact-finding investigation into the senseless killing. – Rappler.com