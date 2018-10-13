The National Ulama Conference of the Philippines regards the Bangsamoro Organic Law as a means of achieving peace and development for the people of Mindanao

Published 9:52 PM, October 13, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The National Ulama Conference of the Philippines (NUCP) urged for unity and preparation so that the "hearts and minds of the electorate" would be won towards the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

In a statement issued October 7 and released to reporters on Saturday, October 13, the NUCP said the BOL is "a milestone towards the realization of self-determination for the Bangsamoro." (DOCUMENT: Bangsamoro Organic Law)

The 13-man group made up of ulama or Islamic scholars regarded the BOL as a means of achieving peace and development for the people of Mindanao. (READ: After Bangsamoro law, a bright yet bumpy path to peace)

It vowed to help in the information drive so that the people will have a better understanding of the law, which Congress passed and President Rodrigo Duterte signed earlier this year.

The NUCP, whose members include Central Mindanao mufti Jaafar Ali and deputy mufti Abdulwakil Tanjilil of Western Mindanao and Palawan, also said it will stage a campaign for the BOL's "eventual acceptance by our people."

The BOL aims to establish a new Bangsmoro entity that would replace the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

It proposes the inclusion of the provinces under the ARMM and several other areas in Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato.

The plebiscite on the landmark law is set to take place on January 21, 2019. – Rappler.com