Published 11:43 AM, October 14, 2018

BORACAY, Philippines – Airline companies will reintroduce flights to Kalibo International Airport (KIA), the main airport in the province of Aklan, 6 months after Boracay Island was closed to tourists.

International and domestic flights will resume on October 26, bringing more tourists for the reopening of one of the best islands in Asia.

Last year, tourists coming from China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries significantly dominated the inbound tourism markets in Boracay.

Pan Pacific resumes operations with 4 daily flights from Kalibo to Incheon, South Korea, and a daily direct service from Kalibo to Busan, South Korea.

Cebu Pacific also has daily flights to Taipei and Incheon, South Korea. Six weekly flights to Shanghai and 4 weekly flights to Peking on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday will serve mainland China travelers.

Cebu Pacific also flies from Kalibo to Shenzhen in Guangdong, China on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Besides resuming flights to China, South Korea, and Taiwan, the airline operates 8 daily flights between the Kalibo-Cebu and Kalibo-Manila routes.



Jin Air, a South Korean low-cost airline, will resume its daily flights services between Kalibo to Incheon. Juneyao Airlines also connects Shanghai Pudong travelers to Kalibo on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Air Asia Zest also has 5 daily flights between Kalibo and Manila. It is also resuming its 3 daily flights to Incheon and 4 weekly flights to Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and a daily flight to Shanghai, China.

9 Air, a subsidiary of Juneyao Airlines, will operate 3 flights per week to Chengdu (Sichuan), Shouguang (Shandong), Canton in China on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines also has daily flights to Manila.

With the Boracay reopening, the Kalibo airport also reopens its doors to international travelers from Foshan (Guangdong), Kunming, Nanjing, Wuhan, Tianjen and Changsha in mainland China, boosting efforts to attract more visitors with increased flights from Kalibo to China from other airlines. – Rappler.com