Published 10:11 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two people will share the P1.18-billion Ultra Lotto 6/58 prize, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Sunday, October 14.

The jackpot for the Sunday draw, reaching P1,180,622,508, was the biggest in lotto history in the country.

The winning combination was 40-50-37-25-01-45. (READ: LIST: Biggest lotto jackpots won in PH)

This is the second time this year that two people won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 prize. Last February 16, two bettors shared the P331-million prize.

Ultra Lotto draws are held every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. To join, one must select 6 numbers from 1 to 58 or play Lucky Pick for randomly generated numbers. Each bet costs P24. – Rappler.com