Published 9:36 AM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, the cop known for deaths of mayors during his recent assignments, has been ordered to work in Virac, Catanduanes, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Monday, October 15.

This was confirmed to Rappler by PNP spokesman Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana, citing the PNP's Directorate for Personnel and Records Management head Director Lyndon Cubos.

According to Albayalde, Espenido's assignment was due to his "pending promotion" as a Police Superintendent and not as part of an effort to target any politician.

Espenido figured in the national spotlight when he was assigned in Albuera, Leyte, where former mayor Rolando Espinosa was slain by policemen in a supposed “rub out” in October 2016.

It was followed by the July 2017 death of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog after cops served the mayor a search warrant. Parojinog supposedly fired first, forcing the uniformed men to retaliate.

In both cases, Espenido stood as the police chief of the towns, and at the end of both encounters, he cried presumption of regularity. He even argued that he preferred all suspects alive at the end of police operations, as he claims to be a devout Christian. – Rappler.com