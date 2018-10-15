Senior Superintendent Ferlu Silvio says both suspects, siblings Norhan and Norton Sinapan, refused to cooperate and fired at the operating troops.

Published 10:01 AM, October 15, 2018

DIGOS CITY, Philippines – Two suspected Dawlah Islamiya members were killed following a joint police and military operation in Hagonoy town in Davao del Sur late Sunday, October 14.

Senior Superintendent Ferlu Silvio, the provincial police commander, said on Monday that policemen from various units, including the provincial police office and the Regional Intelligence Unit, and military intelligence agents conducted a simultaneous serving of search warrants in Barangay Aplaya, Hagonoy against two Dawlah Islamiya members at around 11:20 pm on Sunday.

Silvio said both suspects, siblings Norhan and Norton Sinapan, refused to cooperate and fired at the operating troops.

He said Norhan was instantly killed while Norton, the suspected leader of Dawlah Islamiya's sleeper cell in the province, died while being rushed to a hospital.

"It was a court-backed operation,"Silvio said.

A handgun, two grenades, an improvised explosive device component, several personal belongings, and two black flags similar to the one being used by the Islamic State were recovered from the suspects.

Silvio said Dawlah Islamiya is not an ISIS affiliate, although it had pledged allegiance to the terror group.

He added Dawlah had planned to set off bombs in several key cities in central and southern Mindanao regions. – Rappler.com