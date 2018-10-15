'We are always supporting investigations. Wala namang itatago ang PNP diyan,' says Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 12:38 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will not hide anything should a Senate probe push through on the rise in killings in Cebu, top cop Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Monday, October 15.

"We will support the probe. Palagi 'yan kung merong mga investigation or talagang merong (That's how it has been, that when there is an investigation or there is a) resolution that necessitates an investigation, we are always supporting investigations. Wala namang itatago ang PNP diyan (The PNP is not hiding anything there)," Albayalde said in a press conference in Camp Crame.

Albayalde was asked for his reaction to opposition senators' call for a probe into the recent rise in killings in Cebu province.

According to latest data kept by cops of Cebu City, killings rose during the first few months in office of President Rodrigo Duterte. The death count climbed up again since the assumption of Central Visayas police director Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas and Cebu City top cop Senior Superintendent Royina Garma. (READ: Crime City? Killings in Cebu rise as mayor, cops feud)

As for killings committed by cops in police operations, Albayalde said they were all committed in their line of duty and are even "supported by documents."

"Supported by documents naman ang naging operation nila. May search warrant sila, hindi ba? (Their operations are supported by documents. They have search warrants right?" Albayalde said.

Albayalde said locals and the opposition senators may have only noticed a spike in deaths in police operations because he ordered the boosting of the anti-drug campaign in the regions in line with President Rodrigo Duterte's promise that his so-called drug war will remain relentless and chilling.

"Baka 'yung sipag ng ano. Kasi remember yung RD (regional director) doon is bago. Before we installed the different regional directors, we gave them directives na talagang paigtingin 'yung ating kampanya laban sa ilegal na droga so probably yun ang nakita ng regional director," Albayalde added.

(Maybe it's because they are industrious. Because, remember, the regional director there is new. Before we installed the different regional directors, we gave them directives to really intensify our campaign against illegal drugs, which was probably followed by the regional director). – Rappler.com