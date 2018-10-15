There is a lot of interest in the High Court, especially that the search is on again for the next chief justice. Watch the interview live on Monday, October 15.

Published 2:19 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court is again looking for a new chief justice, as Teresita Leonardo de Castro retires after holding the post for just a little over a month.



The past year has not been easy for the High Court. It was rocked by the unprecedented ouster of Maria Lourdes Sereno in a highly-political process that some critics think was facilitiated by the justices themselves who don’t see eye to eye with Sereno.



It’s an interesting time, especially because a lot of novel cases have been reaching the SC, testing the principle of separation of powers and even the limits of the 1987 Constitution.



By 2022, the Supreme Court will be packed by appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte, except for two: Aquino appointees Marvic Leonen and Benjamin Caguioa.



To better understand the Supreme Court, Rappler talks to recently-resigned spokesperson, human rights lawyer Ted Te. – Rappler.com