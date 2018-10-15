Army generals wait for more than an hour for the President's arrival during the turnover ceremony for the incoming Army commanding general

Published 5:44 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As President Rodrigo Duterte accompanied his former aide Bong Go in filing his certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections in Manila, another ceremony was waiting for his presence—the turnover of command for the new chief of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

The Army ceremony on Monday, October 15 is a big day for the entire force and, in particular, for at least two generals: Retiring army chief Lieutenant General Rolando Bautista and his replacement, Major General Macairog Alberto.

The program was originally scheduled at 3:30 pm, but Malacañang alerted the Army Monday morning that the President can only make it at 5 pm.

Ideally, Duterte should have arrived earlier than the set time for the program for his arrival honors, but as of 5 pm, the program has not yet started.

The commander in chief arrived at 5:20pm, and the program began 5 minutes after at the main hall of the Philippine Army Officers Clubhouse.

Armed Forces chief of staff General Carlito Galvez Jr arrived at the venue a few minutes before 4 pm. Other generals and colonels were already there before him. – Rappler.com