President Rodrigo Duterte tells national government officials to give relief goods directly to Filipinos because local officials will only politicize the process if they are in charge

Published 7:07 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte ordered national government officials not to course relief goods through local government executives and instead give them directly to Filipinos in order to avoid mixing politics with humanitarian assistance.

"To make it fair, level the playing field, kayo mismo taga national, huwag niyo ibigay dun sa local. Unang-una, bigyan nila yung tao nila, yung supporters, yung kalaban wala," said Duterte on Tuesday, October 15.

(To make it fair, level the playing field, you from the national government, don't give it to the local officials. First of all, they will give it to their people, their supporters, while their enemies get nothing.)

He was speaking at the change of command ceremony of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

"If they want to pre-position relief goods in their area, 'tang-ina walang maiwan diyan pag dating ng bagyo (son of a bitch, nothing will be left when the storm comes). Sabi ko, no, (I said no) the supplies stay there," said Duterte.

He made these remarks during the week of the filing of certificates of candidacy for those wishing to run for local and national positions in 2019.

His own daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, is seeking reelection.

Duterte had been explaining to his audience of soldiers why he preferred to appoint former military personnel into top civilian government positions.

He had said that officials who had served in the military usually just execute orders and no longer debate with him.

"Now the reason for my penchant in appointing military officers or ex-military officers, I have said it several times...As long as I have one there, pagka sinabi ko na 'gawain mo 'yan,' gawain mo (when I say do it, you do it)," he had also said last Friday, October 12.

"I had a very bad experience with a certain department...I had to argue and debate with them for two days until I got mad," he added. – Rappler.com