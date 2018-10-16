The complaint stems from the press statements of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV when his amnesty was voided

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has been summoned to the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for a hearing on the newest complaint filed against him by lawyers allied with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawyer Manny Luna, who has since been appointed commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), told reporters on Tuesday, October 16, that city prosecutors issued a subpoena for Trillanes to appear before them on Thursday, October 18, at 1:30 pm.

This is over a complaint for inciting to sedition filed against Trillanes by Luna’s group, after the embattled senator made media statements following the voiding of his amnesty last September.

“(This stems from) the incendiary statements against PRRD ni Trillanes sa pagbawi ng amnesty thru Proclamation No. 572 at ang kanyang paghimok sa militar na i-overthrow ang gobyerno,” Luna said in a text message.

(This stems from the incendiary statements of Trillanes against President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD) in the revocation of his amnesty thru Proclamation No. 572 and his urging of the military to overthrow the government.)

Statements

While Trillanes has indeed slammed the Duterte government for the voiding of his amnesty, the former mutineer has been cautious about his words when it comes to any uprising.

At the height of heated speculations that Duterte had ordered the military to arrest him without a warrant, Trillanes referred to an alleged “pushback” from within the armed forces. The top brass of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would later clarify that they would defer to the courts.

Whenever asked if he had information of a planned mutiny, Trillanes wouid clarify that the discontent would not lead to a breakaway.

"I would be the last person who would want anybody to be hurt para sa kapakanan ko (just for my sake). Dapat ako ang unang nasasaktan (I should be the first one hurt),” Trillanes once said.

Growing list of cases

Trillanes was already charged in the Pasay court for inciting to sedition, over an earlier complaint filed by the same lawyers related to a privileged speech against Duterte that he delivered in the Senate.

Inciting to sedition is a bailable charge. (LIST: Cases, complaints filed vs Trillanes under Duterte administration)

Trillanes also faces a libel and another civil complaint filed against him by presidential son Paolo Duterte, a grave threat complaint filed against him by labor undersecretary Jing Paras, and the coup d’etat and rebellion charges at the Makati courts which the Department of Justice (DOJ) wants reopened.

Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 148, which is handling the coup charges, is resolving the DOJ motion to issue a warrant of arrest against Trillanes. There will be no bail in the event of an arrest order by Branch 148. – Rappler.com