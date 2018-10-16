Three months ago, the bodies of three men who were also reported missing here were dumped in a shallow grave

Published 7:30 PM, October 16, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Residents of Iba town here are again going through anxiety and fear as 3 male town mates have gone missing in the past week.

The 3 men were reported missing one after the other since October 8.

Still fresh in the memory of Iba residents was the case of similarly 3 missing persons whose dead bodies were later dumped in one shallow grave near a river in San Felipe, Zambales three months ago.

Media here tried to coordinate with the head of the Iba Municipal Police Office, Chief Inspector Julius Caesar Noveno, but he refused to answer questions because he said he was busy attending a conference.

Relatives have been posting on social media about the latest missing men, who all disappeared in the span of one week this month.

First reported missing on October 8 was Jonash Alba, 30, of Acayan St., Barangay Palanginan. Alba’s wife, Danna Belles, said her husband went out to buy cigarettes but has not returned since.

She said Alba was wearing a gray T-shirt with black sleeves and had red ball cap when he left the house.

On October 13, James Camba, 39, a water refiller, of Purok 4, was reported missing in Barangay Palanginan. Reports said Camba had no known enemies in the neighborhood.

The third is Dario Alejandria III, also Purok 4, Palanginan. Alejandria, who is known as “Ajie” to friends, is a first year student at the President Ramon Magsaysay State University. – Rappler.com