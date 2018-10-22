Judge Andres Soriano rejects a justice department plea to jail President Duterte's chief critic but upholds the validity of the President's order voiding the senator's amnesty

Published 4:32 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It would have been non-bailable, locking him in jail once again.

But on Monday, October 22, opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV scored a victory after the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 148 junked a government plea to have him re-arrested over previously dismissed coup d’etat charges, according to Acting Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon.

Branch 148 Judge Andres Soriano dismissed the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an arrest warrant against the chief critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

But Soriano upheld the legality of the proclamation issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 voiding the amnesty granted in 2011 to Trillanes and other ex-soldiers behind the July 2003 Oakwood mutiny, Fadullon said.

Duterte's Proclamation 572 has sparked a huge legal debate because it's the first of its kind in recent Philippine history. Trillanes himself questioned it before the Supreme Court.

Duterte initially ordered the police and military to arrest the senator and return him to a military facility. But he and the military establishment later said they would defer to the courts.

Two Makati courts – branches 148 and 150 – handled the rebellion and coup charges against Trillanes after the 2003 Oakwood mutiny and the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

Legal clash

Judge Soriano's order now creates a glaring clash in legal standards, because his neighbor in the RTC, Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda reopened the rebellion charges against Trillanes and ordered his arrest in the wake of Duterte's order.

Alameda however allowed Trillanes to post a P200,000 bail.

Coup and rebellion are generally non-bailable offenses if the judge finds the evidence strong, but Alameda had previously granted Trillanes' petition for bail before the 2011 amnesty. Thus he did the same last month even as he reopened the rebellion case against the senator. (READ: EXPLAINER: Why Judge Alameda disregarded affidavits in Trillanes case)

In the case of Branch 148, Judge Soriano spent more than 3 weeks deciding. In between, he issued an anti-climactic deferment, asked for an additional hearing and pleadings, and contemplated on it once more.

Last October 11, the case was once again submitted for resolution. (READ: Judge Soriano is at 'last stage' of deciding Trillanes case)

Duterte's proclamation voiding the amnesty, as well as the reopening of dismissed cases at the lower courts, have been slammed by law experts as unconstitutional and a blatant violation of a person's right against double jeopardy.

Soriano’s junking of the DOJ motion for a warrant concludes his exhaustive hearings and pleadings on 1.) whether there is factual basis to void Trillanes’ amnesty and 2.) whether the court can reopen a case that has long been dismissed.

It also concludes the dribbling and stalling by the Philippine courts, including the Supreme Court, on Duterte’s presidential directive through Proclamation No. 572 to send Trillanes back to jail.

Because the rebellion charges have been reopened at Branch 150, Trillanes will continue fighting the legality of Proclamation No. 572 through petition pending at the Supreme Court. Chief justice contender, Justice Diosdado Peralta, is handling the petition.

But for now, Trillanes – Duterte’s fiercest critic – remains free. – Rappler.com