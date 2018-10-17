SBMA Law Enforcement Department says morning joggers found Park Jin Sung sprawled on the beach

ZAMBALES, Philippines – A Korean was found moments before he died Wednesday, October 17, behind the Pier One Moonbay Marina restaurant inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in what police believed to be a case of suicide.

According to the SBMA Law Enforcement Department (LED) chief Col. Vicente Tolentino, two female joggers found Park Jin Sung around 6:15 am sprawled on the beach behind the restaurant. The witnesses flagged down LED Viking Patrol officer Allan Tolentino, who was in the area on his bike.

The bike patrol officer alerted the Emergency Response Team of the SBMA Dispensary.

Responding Dr Arlene Cesa found the victim was still gasping for breath when they arrived. She noted that Park had a gunshot wound on the left temple. Also found near the body was a caliber 9mm handgun.

The ERT said Park died shortly after they arrived. The handgun was found under his body. Ammunitions were lined up on a concrete structure near the victim's body.

Tolentino said that the driver of the victim confirmed that he and Park arrived at Subic Bay Freeport Zone at 4 am Wednesday, a few hours before the incident. He said they were checked in at the Diamond Hotel in separate rooms.

The driver added that the victim never even went to his room.

The LED and the Philippine National Police are conducting a joint investigation. – Rappler.com