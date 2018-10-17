Jeepney minimum fare stays P9 until the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board issues an official order

Published 5:14 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) clarified on Wednesday, October 17, that the reported approval of a P2 hike in jeepney fares is not yet official.

Jeepney minimum fare stays at P9, based on a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) order in July, until an official order is released, DOTr communications director Goddes Libiran said in a statement.

"We regret that a document was leaked even before it was certified as official. Please be informed that the LTFRB will release an official copy once the document is signed by the LTFRB Executive Director and is marked as docketed," Libiran said.

"We request drivers to wait until the LTFRB releases the official document on the fare hike before charging any additional fare," Libiran added.

The LTFRB supposedly granted the PUJ drivers and operators' petition in September 2017 to make the minimum fare to P10 from P8, citing higher fuel prices. – Rappler.com