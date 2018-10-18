The P2-hike in minimum fare will be implemented in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon only. The LTFRB also approves a provisional P1-increase in Metro Manila bus minimum fare.

Published 9:39 AM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a P2-increase in jeepney minimum fare in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

In an order dated Thursday, October 18, the LTFRB granted the PUJ drivers and operators' petition back in September 2017, asking the LTFRB to increase the minimum fare to P10, citing higher fuel prices.

The order is effective 15 days after publication on a newspaper.

This overrides the LTFRB order in July that provisionally increased the minimum fare to P9.

All 3 members of the regulatory board signed the order, but Board Member Aileen Lizada has dissented from the majority opinion.

The PUJ drivers also asked the LTFRB a P2-increase for the succeeding kilometers, but this was denied by the Board for "lack of factual and reasonable basis."

The LTFRB on Thursday has also approved a provisional P1-increase in Metro Manila bus minimum fare, partially granting the February 2018 petition of public utility buses operators SOLUBOA, PBOAP, and Stop, Inc.

This means the first 5 kilometers for buses – both ordinary and air-conditioned – will now be at P11, from P10. There will no be increase for the succeeding kilometers.

Buses coming from the provinces will have no price hike for the minimum fare, only a P0.15-increase for every succeeding kilometer. This translates to a total of P1.55 per kilometer, from the original P1.40.

The order is effective in November as well. – Rappler.com