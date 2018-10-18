'Be careful with that woman. She can oust even the Speaker,' says President Rodrigo Duterte about his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio

Published 6:10 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte himself said his eldest daughter Sara was behind the spectacular ouster of former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez last July.

Sara's role was widely talked about by lawmakers but she herself never confirmed it.

"Be careful with that woman. She can oust even the Speaker. She operated in Davao as mayor, tignan mo nangyari sa Congress, eh di natanggal si (look what happened in Congress, so someone was ousted)..." said Duterte on Thursday evening, October 18 during the Philippine Business Conference and Expo. (READ: The women behind the fall of Alvarez)

The President then quickly added that Alvarez is his friend: "Bebot is a close friend of mine."

Duterte claimed he knew nothing of Sara's supposed plans to remove Alvarez. He only got wind of it, he said, when Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told him of what Sara told her in the ladies' room in the Batasang Pambansa on July 23, the day he was scheduled to deliver his State of the Nation Address and when Alvarez was ousted.

"Nagkita sila sa washroom. 'Tell my father, I'm sorry.' Hindi ko alam yung implikasyon. Si Inday, yun, minaneuver niya," he said.

(They saw each other in the washroom. 'Tell my father, I'm sorry.' I didn't know the implication. It was Inday who maneuvered it.)

Duterte then joked that he himself is scared of his own daughter.

"Kaya putang ina ako kung maisahan diyan baka makudeta pa ako ma-junta ako (So, son of a bitch if she outwits me, I might face a coup d'etat or a junta)," he said. – Rappler.com