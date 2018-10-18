(UPDATED) Here are photos from the wedding of Senator Aquilino Pimentel III and Kathryna Yu

Published 7:50 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, 54, married partner Kathryna Yu, 36, in a civil wedding ceremony on Thursday, October 18, at the Coconut Palace.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio officiated the wedding, which was attended by big names in politics and showbiz. President Rodrigo Duterte and close aide Bong Go led the principal sponsors.

In his vow, the usually strict and stiff senator related his reelection bid to his marriage, making the people laugh.

"Today, we vote with our hearts. Thank you for electing me as your husband. This is the election I really want to win," Pimentel said, eliciting smiles and laughter from the crowd.

Turning serious, the senator said: "I have loved you all these years. I may not verbalize it because you know I'm a man of few words, but I hope you felt my love and genuine concern for you in one way or another. Kath, you will always be my baby girl until our baby girl actually arrives."

Yu, in her vow, promised to be patient.

"I promise to be patient for the course of our marriage, be the constant pillar for our family wherever our lifelong voyage takes us. I will be there for you and I promise you will never have to be alone in facing your challenges," she said.

In an earlier Rappler Talk interview, she said she is "ready" to be a politician's wife, knowing fully well what it entails.

Other sponsors, guests

Aside from Duterte and Go, also present were former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, the secretary-general of PDP-Laban, as well as party mate Senator Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee Pacquiao.

Duterte is PDP-Laban chairman while Go is auditor.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III and wife Helen Gamboa Sotto were also among the principal sponsors or ninongs and ninangs.

The wife of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Mila Drilon, was also a ninang. But the couple was unable to attend due to a commitment abroad. They instead held a dinner for Pimentel and Yu weeks before the wedding.

Pimentel and Yu got a total of 9 pairs as principal sponsors. Others in the list include:

Robert Obiedo, businessman

Abel Manliclic, businessman

Gino Baltao

Attorney Peter Sanchez

Leyte 1st District Representative Yedda Marie Romualdez

Isabelle Faeh

Rosemarie Obiedo

Ambassador Maria Cleofe Natividad

Ingrid Baltao

Evelyn Yu

The wedding's motif was Filipiniana. Pimentel's barong Tagalog and Yu's gown were both designed by Paul Cabral. The catering was done by Chef Florabel Co-Yatco while the cake was made by Penk Ching.

Yu also serves as the head of PDP-Laban Cares, the humanitarian arm of PDP-Laban.

Pimentel's marriage with his former wife Jewel May Lobaton was annulled in January this year. Lobaton and Pimentel got married in 2000. They have two children, Aquilino Martin and Aquilino Justo, who served as the ring and Bible bearers in their father's wedding with their "Mama Kath." – Rappler.com