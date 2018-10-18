Baguio police finally solved the grisliest murder in the city this year, arresting the suspect in Cabanatuan City

Published 8:28 PM, October 18, 2018

BAGUIO CITY – The police said they have found the killer in the grisliest murder in downtown Baguio this year.

Baguio police said they have identified and arrested the suspect in the killing of a 22-year-old pawnshop clerk in Abanao St last August.

A police team went to Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija and arrested 36-year-old Rodrigo Ganon Arandela Jr Wednesday, October 17. Arandela was a waiter in Baguio and used to stay in Poliwes. He was charged and detained with homicide with robbery without bail.

In the morning of August 16, a CCTV showed 22-year-old Lindsay Vallejos Valdez, a clerk of 202 Cellphone Pawnshop at Abanao St, sweeping the shop when a man in a face mask entered and apparently brought her to the inner chamber of the shop.

The next CCTV was apparently the same man walking along the overpass.

The police found the bloodied and lifeless body of Valdez after a next-door shop owner complained to the police that the shop was open but no one was inside.

Valdez’s mouth, hands and legs were tied with brown duct tape and her neck was slashed, splattering her body with blood.

Later, the owner of the pawnshop said that P87,000 and 15 electronic gadgets were stolen. – Rappler.com