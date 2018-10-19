'I am willing to establish a good working relationship and a close personal friendship with you,' Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells new Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr

Published 10:16 AM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, October 18, congratulated Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr on his appointment as the Philippines’ new top diplomat.

"I am willing to establish a good working relationship and a close personal friendship with you to further deepen strategic mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, keep close contacts and coordination on regional and international issues, jointly promote healthy and stable development of the bilateral ties, and maintain regional peace and stability," said Wang, who is also Chinese state councilor.

Wang said relations between China and the Philippines have been improving in recent years, bringing "tangible benefits" to both countries and making contributions to "regional peace and stability." (READ: Diplomacy in metaphors: PH, China in Duterte Year 2)

Locsin, who previously served as Philippine permanent representive to the United Nations, replaced Alan Peter Cayetano as the country’s top diplomat. Cayetano resigned to run as Taguig City-Pateros 1st District representative in the 2019 midterm elections.

Locsin has been a staunch defender of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, especially on Twitter, even before he joined his administration.

Locsin had served the Philippine government in different capacities, starting with the administration of the late president Corazon Aquino in 1986, where he was the chief presidential counsel, spokesperson, and speechwriter. Locsin was also a speechwriter to then presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

A lawyer and former newspaper publisher and columnist, Locsin also served as Makati 1st District Representative from 2001 to 2010. – with a report from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com