Davao Police said the chairman of Barangay Macangao, Lupon, Davao Oriental is in the narco list the PNP submitted to President Duterte

Published 5:27 PM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police raided the house and arrested Friday, October 19, a barangay chairman and four others in Lupon town in Davao Oriental for possessing firearms and illegal drugs.

Armed with search warrants, members of the Davao Oriental Regional Police Drug Enforcemenrt Unit apprehended barangay chairman Erwin Barabag in his house in Purok Mansanitas, Barangay Macangao, Lupon, Davao Oriental.

According to Superintendent Marcelo Morales, Regional Director Police Regional Office 11, Barabag is included in the narco-list the PNP provided President Rodrigo Duterte. In that list, Barabag is categorized as a 'Level 2 High Value Target for being a public official.'

Seized from Barabag's house were a caliber 45 pistol loaded with six bullets, two small plastic sachets of suspected shabu and a an elongated plastic sachet also containing suspected shabu.

Also arrested in raids in their respected houses were Ruth Petiluna, Marjun Generale, Em-em Wenceslao and Baby Shane Palma all Lupon.

Police also recovered guns and sachets of suspected from their houses.

The suspects were brought to Lupon Municipal Police Station, while the evidence were sent to the regional crime laboratory office Davao Norte quality tests. for documentation and proper disposition and will be subjected for medical examination pending their temporary detention.

The seized pieces of evidence will be forwarded to RCLO Davao Norte for forensic quantitative and qualitative examinations. – Rappler.com