The 47-year-old accused is Makati City's most wanted

Published 3:55 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The most wanted man in Makati City, charged with 99 counts of rape, was arrested on Friday evening, October 19.

Louie Guevarra, 47 years old, was ordered arrested by Judge Rico Sebastian Liwanag of the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 136.

The court did not set bail for Guevarra, who is Makati's most wanted person.

Guevarra was identified as married and a construction worker.

The Makati police also arrested the city's second most wanted person, 62-year-old Renato Leal Cipriano, who is charged with 2 counts of rape. Makati RTC Branch 3 did not set bail for the accused.

Cipriano works as a parking attendant.

Guevarra and Cipriano, who were arrested within 15 minutes of each other, are both detained inside the Makati police station. – Rappler.com