CAIRO'S POOREST OF THE POOR. Pupils gather in the courtyard of the Mahaba school In Ezbet al-Nakhl, a shanty town north of the Egyptian capital Cairo on October 13, 2018. Photo by Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP
BUILD, BUIL, BUILD. A worker uses an acetylene torch to cut through metal bars at a construction site in Manila on October 13, 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
NORTHERN LIGHST. The aurora borealis is seen over Godafoss waterfall, in the municipality of Thingeyjarsveit, east of Akureyri, in northern Iceland on October 14, 2018. Photo by Mariana Suarez/AFP
LA NAVAL. Catholic devotees join the annual procession of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, La Naval de Manila, on October 14, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
SPECIAL TREATMENT. President Rodrigo Duterte accompanies his top aide Bong Go, who filed his certificate of candidacy for senator on October 15, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
FRANCE FLOODING. Residents look at damaged cars on the Trapel river following heavy rains that saw rivers bursting banks on October 15, 2018 in Villegailhenc, near Carcassone, southern France. Photo by Eric Cabanis/AFP
FAST PACE. A zoom blur effect of Miu Hirano JPN playing alongside Tomokazu Harimoto JPN against Chuqin Wang CHN and Yingsha Sun CHN in the Table Tennis Mixed International Team Gold Medal Team Match in the Table Tennis Arena, Tecnopolis Park during the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 15, 2018. Photo Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC
AWKWARD MOMENT. Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos (center) and her family pose for a photo while human rights lawyer Jose Manuel 'Chel' Diokno (extreme right), son of an opposition leader detained during the Marcos dictatorship, file their certificates of candidacy for senator at the same time on October 16, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
'RIDING IN TANDEM.' Bong Go with Alan Peter Cayetano outside the Comelec office in Manila on October 17, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
END OF FILING. Commissioner Rowena Guanzon closes the gate of the Comelec office in Manila to officialy end the filing of certificates of candidacy of aspirants for the May 2019 polls. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
WEED PARTY. A woman smokes a marijuana cigarette during a legalization party at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, October 17, 2018. Photo by Geoff Robins/AFP
EU SUMMIT. A general view of European Union leaders attending the second day of a EU summit at the European Council in Brussels on October 18, 2018. Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AFP
SCULPTURE. A child plays in front of a sculpture titled Damien Hirst Looking For Sharks, part of the annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibiton in Sydney on October 19, 2018. Photo by Peter Parks/AFP
