When Boracay reopens on October 26, one lane along the 2.66-kilometer road from Cagban Port to Hue Hotel will already be passable

Published 6:18 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Saturday, October 20, that the alignment of the 4.1-kilometer Circumferential Road in top tourist destination Boracay Island will be open by December.

The DPWH said maintenance crew endured 55 days of rainy weather since construction started in June.

"With less than 10 days prior to reopening of Boracay, DPWH personnel and equipment are making up for the work that have been slowed down by incessant rain. By October 26, one lane of the road stretch from Cagban Port Rotunda to Hue Hotel will be passable," DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said.

"The full alignment of the Boracay Circumferential Road will open by December," he added. (LOOK: Boracay to open with war zone-like roads?)

Currently, the construction of the Boracay Circumferential Road has closed the main road along Boracay. Motorists were asked to use alternative routes, while the government installed pontoons along the White Beach to accommodate guests coming from boats.

When Boracay reopens, one lane along the 2.66-kilometer road from Cagban Port to Hue Hotel will already be passable.

Flood control

The DPWH said that the Boracay Circumferential Road will also serve as a flood control project with the installation of a total of 1,273 high-density polyethylene pipes.

As of Saturday, 87% of the total drainage pipes have been installed along the first section of the project. The second section, which spans 1.8 kilometers, is currently at an 80% installation progress.

The DPWH targets completion of the drainage pipe installation by October 26.

"When we rehabilitated the roads of Boracay, we wanted to solve both traffic and flooding. The pipes we installed along the Circumferential Road [are] more than double the size of the drainage system that was previously installed," Villar said.

When Boracay was closed on April 26, the DPWH had conducted clearing operations along the roads. Illegal structures affected by the 12-meter main road construction were also demolished. (WATCH:Demolitions on first day of Boracay shutdown)

Initially funded with P490 million, the "top priority project" is set to be completed during the second phase of rehabilitation works in Boracay, or by April next year. – Rappler.com