Dozens of armed men allegedly fired at the farmers inside Hacienda Nene on Saturday night, October 20

Published 10:40 AM, October 21, 2018

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – At least 9 farmers were killed after they were fired upon by some 40 armed men at Hacienda Nene in Barangay Bulanon, Sagay City, here on Saturday night, October 20.

The fatalities, who included 4 women and 2 minors, belonged to the National Federation of Sugar Workers.

Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Castil Jr, director of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, said the farmers had occupied the farm owned by a certain Carmen Tolentino on Saturday morning, after the owner had harvested her crops.

While the farmers were resting at their makeshift shelter, the gunmen shot them dead.

Police identified the victims as Eglicerio Villegas, Angelipe Arsenal, alias Pater, Dodong Laurencio, Morena Mendoza, Necnec Dumaguit, Bingbing Bantigue, 17-year-old Jomarie Ughayon Jr, and 17-year-old Marchtel Sumicad, all residents of Sagay City.

Castil said an investigation is underway. – Rappler.com