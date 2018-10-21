Negros Occidental Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr condemns the killing of 9 farmers at Hacienda Nene in his hometown of Sagay City

Published 1:05 PM, October 21, 2018

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A P500,000 reward will be given in exchange for information that would lead to the arrest of gunmen who killed 9 farmers at Hacienda Nene in Barangay Bulanon, Sagay City, on Saturday night, October 20.

This was announced on Sunday, October 21, by Negros Occidental Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr, who went to the Sagay City Police Station to check on the case.

Marañon, whose hometown is Sagay City, condemned the attack on the farmers.

The governor said his son, Sagay City Mayor Alfredo Marañon III, will offer a P250,000 reward for information on the case.

He added that the provincial government will also give another P250,000, for a total of P500,000.

The fatalities, among them 4 women and 2 minors, belonged to the National Federation of Sugar Workers. Three of the victims were allegedly burned by the suspects.

The victims had occupied Hacienda Nene, owned by a certain Carmen Tolentino, on Saturday morning.

In the evening, some 40 armed men peppered the farmers' makeshift shelter with bullets, killing the 9 victims instantly.

Recovered from the scene were 12 pieces of fired cartridge cases of 5.56 caliber, 7 pieces of fired cartridge cases of .45 caliber, one homemade .38 caliber revolver with one live cartridge, and one piece of a fired cartridge case of .38 caliber.

The police are still investigating the incident. – Rappler.com