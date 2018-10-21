Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim says days off will not be allowed for traffic personnel from October 27 to November 3

Published 7:16 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila's traffic personnel cannot take days off or be absent from October 27 to November 3 due to the Philippines' annual commemoration of the dead, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim said.

Lim announced this policy as the Philippines prepares for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on Thursday and Friday, November 1 and 2, when thousands are expected to visit loved ones in cemeteries.

The MMDA said over 2,700 traffic personnel will be deployed in "critical" areas of Metro Manila on Saturday, October 27, to help manage traffic in major roads. The agency also said the number coding scheme will be suspended on November 1 and 2 as both dates were declared special non-working holidays.

In preparation for the holidays, the MMDA said its Task Force Special Operations has already started to clear roads leading to cemeteries of obstructions, while its Metro Parkway Clearing Group is preparing the surrounding areas of cemeteries in Metro Manila.

The MMDA said it will closely monitor the following major cemeteries: Manila North in the City of Manila, Manila South in Makati City, Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City, Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City, and Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City. Assistance centers will also be set up in cemeteries should the public need assistance.

The MMDA also reminded the public to leave cemeteries clean during the annual remembrance that is also called Undas. – Rappler.com