Published 7:27 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has directed the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to comply with a Supreme Court decision and distribute the remaining unpaid separation package to its former employees laid off in the late 1990s.

In its decision, state auditors said employees who were affected by the reorganization and privatization of MWSS in 1996 and 1997, respectively, are entitled to the Early Retirement Incentive Package (ERIP) given that they've worked for more than 30 years already.

SC, in 2011, also ruled with finality that that those who have worked at least 15 years but were not absorbed are also entitled to this separation package.

COA, however, said that each former employee should present adequate proof that he or she is qualified for the separation package, adding that "the amount to be granted shall depend on the computation for each qualified petitioner."



In the same decision, the state auditors dismissed the request of lawyer Gabriel Advincula, who identified himself as an "attorney-in-fact" for the claimants, for a 10% share from each claim, citing that the granted special power of attorney (SPA) was only signed by one individual. – Rappler.com