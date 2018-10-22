Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde says they are still validating the claim that the price of illegal drugs has dropped

Published 10:23 AM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to experience the claim of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that illegal drugs have cheapened since magnetic lifters which allegedly used to contain methamphetamine (shabu) slipped past the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

This was the comment of top cop Director General Oscar Albayalde when asked about their own monitoring of the price of illegal drugs, speaking to reporters on Monday, October 22.

"Wala naman kaming nakikitang diperensya (We are not seeing any difference)," Albayalde said.

PDEA earlier claimed that the price of shabu per gram has dropped from P6,800 last July to P1,400 at present.

PDEA chief Director General Aaron Aquino explained that this may be because of oversupply of drugs caused by what they believe is a ton of shabu that slipped past law enforcers and are now in Philippine streets. (READ: PDEA pushes link between seized drugs, 'missing' shabu)

As the PDEA is the lead anti-drug agency as mandated by law, Albayalde said that if ever their colleagues' claims about the alleged drugs in magnetic lifters is true, he said cops would further intensify its anti-drug campaign to crack down on the source of illegal drugs.

"If ever it is true that it (drugs) is already overflowing, we will not blame anybody here. We will double time our effort and we will give our best to get these," Albayalde said in a mix of English and Filipino. – Rappler.com