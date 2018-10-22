President Rodrigo Duterte is set to fly to Sagay City in Negros Occidental, following the massacre of 9 sugarcane farmers

Published 1:10 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit Sagay City in Negros Occidental on Tuesday, October 23, to condole with families of the 9 sugarcane farmers who were massacred there.

Former presidential aide Bong Go spoke of the plans in a Radyo Pilipinas radio interview on Monday, October 22. He said the President will be visiting the wake of the farmers.

The visit was added to Duterte's schedule of activities, which includes some events in Naga City in Luzon.

The 9 farmers who were killed on Saturday, October 20, include 4 women and 2 minors. They were fired upon by some 40 armed men at Hacienda Nene in Barangay Bulanon.

No suspect has been apprehended but the Philippine National Police is probing a person of interest. The police said it may be too early to conclude that the killers were members of the New People's Army. They are looking at a land dispute between the slain farmers and another group of farmers as a possible motive for the killing.

Negros Occidental Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr is offering a P500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen.

Malacañang has condemned the killing, calling it a "dastardly act." – Rappler.com