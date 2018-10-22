Over 600 kilograms of slaughtered dogs were seized from a van in Lemery, Batangas

Published 3:18 PM, October 22, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines – Three suspects were arrested Monday, October 22, after they were found transporting 64 pieces of slaughtered dogs weighing over 600 kilograms in Lemery town in Batangas.

According to Lemery Police Officer-in-Charge Chief Inspector Alfie Maluenda Salang, law enforcers together with members of the International Wildlife Coalition Trust set up a checkpoint along the national road of Barangay Mataas na Bayan around 5 am Monday morning.

Lynson dela Cruz, a researcher/investigator, represented International Wildlife Coalition Trust.

Arrested at the checkpoint were Kyth Baybay, 27, of Baguio City; Perry Jim Baybay, 44, of La Trinidad, Benguet and his son Diwan Lee Baybay, 17, who were on board a white Toyota Hi Ace Van with plate number AHL 749.

"Mr. dela Cruz informed us of a dog meat trade at barangay Mataas na Bayan where an unknown vehicle was loaded with dog meat which were about to be transported to Baguio City," Salang said.

The recovered evidence were turned over to the National Meat Inspection Services in Lipa City while charges are being prepared against the suspects for violating the Amended Animal Welfare Act. – Rappler.com