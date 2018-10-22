CHR's regional office in Bacolod City sends a fact-finding team 'to find out the truth in the incident towards ascertaining accountabilities'

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday, October 22, condemned the killings of 9 sugarcane farmers in Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

"It is most disturbing that death becomes the price of claiming one’s rights," CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said in a statement.

"This trend should not be allowed to continue anywhere and for any cause," she added.

The victims, including 4 women and 2 minors, were resting at their makeshift shelter inside Hacienda Nene in Barangay Bulanon on Saturday evening, October 20, when at least 40 men reportedly fired at them.

CHR's regional office in Bacolod City has already sent a fact-finding team "to find out the truth in the incident towards ascertaining accountabilities," according to De Guia

"We call on the government to assure that justice will be served but, at the same time, address the plight of farmers with respect to agrarian reform," she said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating the case, adding that they are looking at a land dispute as the primary motive for the killing.

Negros Occidental Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr, meanwhile, announced a P500,000 reward for any information on the suspects while Malacañang has condemned the incident, calling it a "dastardly act." – Rappler.com