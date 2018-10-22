Soriano contradicts President Rodrigo Duterte and says Trillanes filed his application form and admitted guilt to be eligible for the amnesty eventually granted to him in 2011

Published 7:09 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV scored a significant victory after Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 148 Judge Andres Soriano junked the government request to arrest and jail the opposition senator.

In his 33-page decision issued in high anticipation on Monday, October 22, Soriano contradicted President Rodrigo Duterte and said evidence point to Trillanes having filed the required application form, and made the required admission of guilt.

Soriano, however, upheld the legal power of Duterte to issue Proclamation No. 572, even though the judge basically struck down the proclamation's factual basis on the alleged non-filing of application form.

Soriano also reiterated that the courts must respect the long-established jurisprudence that cases dismissed with finality should no longer be reopened. The coup d'etat charges against Trillanes stemming from the 2003 Oakwood Mutiny was dismissed in September 2011 by Branch 148, which was then under a different judge.

Read Judge Soriano's decision:

