'So 'yung mga medyo napapagod sa akin, 'wag kayo mapagod,' says Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, as he vows to continue criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies

Published 7:55 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With a court victory behind him, opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he is more energized than ever to criticize and attack President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies, including close aide Bong Go and Solicitor General Jose Calida.

While Trillanes said the court's favorable decision would surely agitate Duterte, he said he feels empowered.

"Iigting 'yan, lalo silang manggigigil, lalo din naman akong energized…. Punong-puno tayo ng energy ngayon. Talagang bantay lang sila, naka-buwelo na tayo ngayon," Trillanes said in a press conference on Monday, October 22.

(Their harassment will intensify, they will be more agitated, but I will be more energized.... I'm full of energy now. They should just watch out, I already gained momentum.)

"Magtutuloy-tuloy lahat 'yan at sabi ko nga, nando'n na tayo sa puntong meron tayong iba't ibang dokumentong nakita, so abangan na lang nila 'yan. Hindi lang ito kay Mr Calida, kay Mr Bong Go, kani-kanino pa," the senator added.

(Our efforts will prosper and like I said, I'm now at the point where I've obtained different kinds of documents, so they should just watch out. Not just pertaining to Mr Calida, also to Mr Bong Go, and others.)

Trillanes said he would continue to fulfill his role as a member of the opposition in a democracy.

He also has a message for his critics and the President's supporters.

"So 'yung mga medyo napapagod sa akin, 'wag kayo mapagod, ako naman ito eh (So for those who are getting tired of me, don't get tired, it's just me)," a smiling Trillanes said, in an apparent response to actor Aga Muhlach who said the senator is exhausting.

"I'm not the type who gloats. Let's just say we're happy and a lot of people are happy. Of course, 'yung Duterte supporters mag-iinuman sila mamaya (Duterte supporters will go drinking later) for another reason," the senator added in jest.

In a decision released on Monday, Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 148 Judge Andres Soriano denied the Department of Justice's petition to issue an arrest warrant and a hold departure order (HDO) over the non-bailable coup charge against Trillanes in relation to the 2003 Oakwood mutiny. (READ: Makati judge contradicts Duterte, says Trillanes filed for amnesty)

Soriano noted that the same court had already dismissed the coup charges linked to the 2003 Oakwood mutiny in September 2011, a ruling that became "final and executory." The judge said he only gave Trillanes' case a second look upon orders from the Supreme Court.

In his ruling, Soriano cited a "well-established doctrine" that a "final and executory judgment shall be immutable." (READ: Trillanes hails Makati judge for 'single-handedly' restoring rule of law)

Last September, Duterte issued Proclamation No. 572, ordering the revocation of the amnesty granted to Trillanes in 2011 – a move that sparked legal debates and criticism.

Duterte and the military eventually deferred to the courts after public backlash. (READ: Malacañang insists it can still void Trillanes' amnesty with Makati court ruling)

Soriano's decision was contrary to the decision of Makati City RTC Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda, who issued an arrest warrant and HDO against Trillanes over rebellion charges in connection with the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege. The senator immediately posted bail of P200,000. – Rappler.com