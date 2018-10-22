Contiguous local government units have until October 31 to petition the Comelec for inclusion in the January 2019 plebiscite to be part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region

Published 10:19 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Local government units (LGU) that are neighbors of the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR) may ask to be included in the January 2019 plebiscite to be part of the region's territory.

In a statement on Monday, October 22, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said contiguous LGUs may apply for voluntary inclusion in the plebiscite on January 21, 2019, to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

In accordance with Republic Act 11054, Comelec's rules state that a petitioning LGU must submit 9 copies of a local council or sanggunian resolution bearing its official seal and approved by at least a majority of its members.

"The petition shall state the specific areas of the BAR that the petitioning LGU claims to be contiguous to, the reasons for such claim, and that there is no pending boundary dispute involving the petitioning LGU," the poll body added.

The resolution and supporting documents must then be personally filed at the Office of the Clerk of the Commission in Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila.

A registered voter in the contiguous LGU may also file the petition, which should have the support of at least 10% of the registered voters of his or her LGU.

"The petition shall be in writing and under oath; be prepared in 9 legible copies; and contain the names, addresses, gender and signatures or thumbmarks of the petitioners in signature sheets in the form prescribed by Comelec, among other required contents," said Comelec.

The petitioner must personally file the petition, together with supporting documents, and sign it before the election officer or provincial election supervisor concerned.

Supporting documents in this case must include:

An original or certified true copy of a map showing the territorial boundaries of the petitioning LGU and the LGU it is contiguous to

An original or certified true copy (CTC) of a certification from the Sangguniang Bayan/Panlungsod (city/municipal council) of the petitioning LGU that there is no pending boundary dispute involving the petitioning LGU

An original or CTC of a Certification from the appropriate Sangguniang Panlalawigan (provincial council) that there is no pending boundary dispute involving the petitioning LGU

Comelec added that there is a filing fee of P10,000 and a legal research fee of P100.

Comelec would then have to decide on these petitions "within 15 days from the date it was submitted but not later than the last working day of October 2018."

The proposed territorial jurisdiction of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is composed of the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the municipalities and barangays that voted for inclusion in the 2001 plebiscite, and the cities of Cotabato and Isabela.

Article III, Section 2(f) of RA 11054 also includes "all other contiguous areas where a resolution of the local government unit or a petition of at least 10% of the registered voters in the area seeks for their inclusion at least two months prior to the conduct of the ratification of this Organic Law."

The January 2019 plebiscite will take place in these areas. Voters in the mother LGUs of the 6 Lanao del Norte towns and 39 North Cotabato barangays will also vote in the plebiscite to either approve or reject these LGUs' inclusion in the Bangsamoro. – Rappler.com